The Pro-Art Association will welcome the award-winning Jeff Little Trio to Southwest Virginia for a pair of performances next weekend.
The trio will perform on Friday, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m. at Lee Theatre in Pennington Gap, and on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 7:30 p.m. at Park Avenue Theater in Norton.
The Jeff Little Trio is a piano-driven trio from the mountains of North Carolina.
Jeff Little continues an often-hidden tradition of piano playing in the Blue Ridge Mountains. A remarkable exception in Appalachian music, Jeff has developed a distinctive two-handed style, influenced by mountain, flat-picked guitar. His breathtaking speed, precision and clarity breathe new life into musical heritage.
Jeff has not only been recognized as a critically acclaimed musician, but also a true innovator in acoustic music. National Public Radio described him as “a remarkable musician, steeped in the tradition of his native Blue Ridge, yet also a virtuosic and eclectic innovator.”
Appearing alongside Jeff will be his longtime collaborator, Steve Lewis, and his son, Luke Little.
Steve is an award-winning guitar and banjo player from Todd, North Carolina, and is one of the most respected acoustic musicians in the country. He is well known for his flatpicking on guitar and his mastery of the five-string banjo. Lewis has won numerous championships for his guitar- and banjo-playing, including the Walnut Valley Nationals, Merlefest, the Galax Old Time Fiddlers Convention, Renofest and the Wayne Henderson Guitar Competition. He is also a two-time national banjo champion and remains an in-demand guitar and banjo teacher dedicated to sharing his love of music with the next generation.
Luke Little is a young and talented mandolin and guitar player whose musicianship and style expand well beyond his years. Luke’s performances include the National Folk Festival, PBS Song of the Mountains, The Richmond Folk Festival and The Moss Center for the Performing Arts at Virginia Tech.
The Jeff Little Trio stays busy traveling the country performing concerts with an energy and dedication to its music that is evident at every show. Performances include The Smithsonian Institution, The National Folk Festival, American Piano Masters, and scores of festivals, performing arts centers and music venues across the country. Jeff has been featured on National Public Radio and PBS many times and has also taken his music around the world for the U.S. Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs performing in Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Oman, France and Tanzania. In 2014, Jeff was inducted into the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame.
General admission tickets are $10 at the door; all students are admitted free. Pro-Art season tickets will be honored for these performances. Season tickets can be purchased at www.proartva.org, in person at any show, or by calling 276-376-4520.
To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, Pro-Art requests patrons wear a mask for the duration of the performance. Individuals with mobility issues are encouraged to call or email the Pro-Art office to make parking arrangements for specific venues. For evolving conditions related to the global pandemic, inclement weather or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to visit proartva.org or call 276-376-4520 for up-to-date information.
Pro-Art’s mission is to promote the arts and expand accessibility to cultural experiences for residents and students in Wise, Lee and Dickenson counties, and the city of Norton.
Pro-Art is supported in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Mountain Empire Community College.