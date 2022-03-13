Submitted by Diana Burden
PENNINGTON GAP, Va. — IONA’s music is a unique, acoustic weave of the traditional music of Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Cornwall, Brittany (France), the Isle of Man, Asturies and Galicia (Spain), as well as their transplants in America. Blending songs, dance tunes and aires into a rich and stunning tapestry, their style is outstanding in an arena where these traditions are seldom intertwined.
The Pro-Art Association will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with two performances by IONA in Southwest Virginia. The first show will be Thursday, March 17, at 7 p.m. at the Lee Theatre in Pennington Gap. The second will be Friday, March 18, at 7 p.m. at the Jettie Baker Center in Clintwood.
General admission tickets are $10 at the door for each performance, and all children and students are free to attend. Pro-Art season tickets will be honored for the performances. Season tickets can be purchased at proartva.org, in person at any show or by calling 276- 276-376-4520.
Conceived in 1986, IONA was the musical offspring of lead singer, bouzouki, guitar and bodhrán player Barbara Ryan and wind section Bernard Argent. With fiddler Jim Queen (who also pitches in on banjo and vocals), percussive dancer and singer Marsha Searle and multi-instrumentalist Leigh Oben (guitar, bass guitar and double bass), IONA has become the leading Celtic group in the Mid-Atlantic region.
For the safety of everyone attending, Pro-Art requests patrons wear a mask for the duration of the performance.
The performances are held in conjunction with the W. Campbell Edmonds Concert Series. Pro-Art is supported in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Mountain Empire Community College.
Pro-Art’s mission is to promote the arts and expand accessibility to cultural experiences for residents and students in Wise, Lee and Dickenson counties and the city of Norton.
Visit proartva.org or follow @ProArtVA on social media to learn more. Because Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, individuals with mobility issues are encouraged to call or email the Pro-Art office to make arrangements for parking.
For evolving conditions related to the global pandemic, inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances, visit proartva.org or call 276-376-4520 for the latest updates.