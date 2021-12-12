Submitted by Diana Burden
The Pro-Art Association invites friends and families to gather for a festive evening of caroling to celebrate the holiday season on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. outside the Visitor Center in Big Stone Gap.
Carolers will sing Christmas classics, such as “Deck the Halls,” “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “Silent Night” and many more. Songs will be led by Hannah Wunsch Ryan, choir director at UVA Wise. The event is free and open to the public. All ages and singing styles are welcome. No experience is necessary, just the desire to sing.
If you are interested in participating, RSVP to proartva.org/community-caroling.
The Visitor Center is located at 306 Wood Ave. East in Big Stone Gap. In the event of inclement weather, the event will take place at the Big Stone Gap General Store.
Individuals with mobility issues are encouraged to call 276-376-4520 or email the Pro-Art office at pro-art@uvawise.edu to make arrangements for parking.
Pro-Art is supported in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the Slemp Foundation, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Mountain Empire Community College.
Pro-Art’s mission is to promote the arts and expand accessibility to cultural experiences for residents and students in Wise, Lee and Dickenson counties and the city of Norton.
For more information about planned performances or updates on evolving conditions related to the global pandemic, inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to visit proartva.org or call 276-376-4520. You can also email pro-art@uvawise.edu or find Pro-Art on social media @ProArtVA.
Currently, the Pro-Art Association is in its fourth decade of promoting the arts and expanding accessibility to cultural experiences in Southwest Virginia.