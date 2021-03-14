Whether it’s fishing with Huckleberry Finn, or convincing his friends to whitewash Aunt Polly’s fence, nobody loves life more than the irascible Tom Sawyer.
Then one night in a spooky graveyard, Tom and Huck stumble upon a deadly secret. Will they be able to save Muff Potter before it’s too late?
Local families can join Tom and Huck on the most exciting adventure of their lives with The Barter Players’ brand-new adaption of “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” streaming free March 18-31 as a part of Pro-Art’s Spring 2021 season.
Adapted from the classic novel by Mark Twain by Barter’s plawright- in-residence, Catherine Bush, the production appeals to children (and adults) of all ages.
In fact, Bush says she believes Tom Sawyer’s narrative is probably more compelling now than it’s ever been. “Well — for me — the COVID experience makes it more compelling than ever,” Bush said. “Who wouldn’t want to go on adventures with friends these days? Who wouldn’t rather close down a Zoom meeting and hop on a raft with Tom and Huck and Joe Harper?”
Pro-Art subscribers will be connected to “Barter On Demand,” allowing them to stream the brand new adaption of “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” from the comfort of home.
The experience can be taken further with optional access to special bonus features and educator resources, included with all Barter Player performances.
The Barter Players are a group of professional artists who perform world-class theatre for young people. The Players believe in theatre that awakens the imaginations of the most exciting, most participatory audience in the world: kids.
Barter Player performances focus on eliciting bravery, and shows never talk down to the audience. Because of their fierce theatricality, no-holds-barred acting, and faithfulness to great stories, The Barter Players have garnered a following among both children and adults alike.
The Players believe the child in all of us deserves wild adventure, incredible story, and the excitement of live theatre so close you can reach out and touch it. In the case of “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer,” they might also learn that man’s greatest treasure is the gift of friendship.
Pro-Art and The Barter Players are teaming up to provide free streaming of the production from March 18 through March 31. Get free access to watch on demand by visiting proartva.org/tomsawyer and submitting the request form. Emails with a link and passcode to access the stream will be sent on Wednesday, March 17.
You can watch Barter On Demand content on any device that has a web browser, and Pro-Art staff will do their best to assist with any technical issues subscribers may have.
The Pro-Art Association is offering this performance, and all events in their 2020-2021 season, at no cost to the community. The performance is supported in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
For more information, visit proartva.org, call (276) 376-4520, or send an email to pro-art@uvawise.edu.