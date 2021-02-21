If the COVID-19 pandemic is keeping you away from live theater, the Pro-Art Association has just the ticket — or the link, shall we say — to bring the playhouse experience to you.
Envious machinations and evil intentions take hold in American Shakespeare Center’s production of “Othello,” streaming now through Feb. 24. The show, shot in four-camera cinema quality, is presented live from the stage of the Blackfriars Playhouse, with BlkFrs LIVE offering a free, asynchronous viewing of the production through a partnership with Pro-Art Association.
Directed by Ethan McSweeny, the stunningly relevant production of Shakespeare’s tragedy of racism and jealousy promises to bring audiences to the edge of their seats.
Acclaimed actress Jessika D. Williams, who has won a cult following from her appearance on the popular television series “Doctor Who,” appears in the title role of Othello. Opposite Williams is veteran actor-manager John Harrell as the malevolent Iago. It’s a struggle between good and evil when these two titanic talents square off.
As part of the center’s SafeStart Season, the company is offering audiences multiple ways to enjoy performances.
“More than anything, the season is about offering audiences the vital connection they get from live performance. From the outset, we recognized that an important part of doing that in these conditions was meeting people where they were, and where they could feel safe,” said McSweeny, who serves as artistic director at American Shakespeare Center. “Since not everyone will want — or be able — to visit us in person, through BlkFrs LIVE we are bringing the Playhouse experience to them.”
The American Shakespeare Center’s productions are intimate in scale, yet epic in scope. The production was filmed on the world’s only re-creation of Shakespeare’s indoor stage in Staunton, Virginia. The company utilizes Shakespeare’s staging conditions (universal lighting, minimal sets, character doubling, cross-gender casting, and live music) to blend his stagecraft with a modern sensibility.
To livestream “Othello” from now through Feb. 24, visit proartva.org/Othello and submit the “Request Access” form. You will receive the link and access code to view the stream via the email you provide. The performance can be streamed on any device with a web browser, and the Pro-Art staff is available to assist viewers who might need technical assistance.
The Pro-Art Association is offering the performance, and all of its 2020-2021 season events, at no cost. The production is supported in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. It also counts as a cultural-credit activity for UVA-Wise students.
For more information or updates on Pro-Art events, visit proartva.org, call (276) 376-4520 or send an email to pro-art@uvawise.edu.