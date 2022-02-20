BIG STONE GAP, Va. — The Pro-Art Association, in partnership with the Appalachian African American Cultural Center and UVA Wise, will welcome Mad River Theater Works to Southwest Virginia this week for a special presentation of “Freedom Riders.”
The latest addition to the canon of American History plays by Mad River, “Freedom Riders” explores the valiant and courageous personalities behind one of the most critical chapters in the history of the civil rights movement.
Show time is Friday, Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m. in the Union High School auditorium in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.
General admission tickets are $15 at the door, and all children and students are admitted free. Pro-Art season tickets will be honored for the performance. For everyone’s safety, Pro-Art requests patrons wear a mask for the duration of the performance.
“Freedom Riders” demonstrates the importance of working together to affect change and specifically how nonviolent protest was used to combat the cruelties of segregation. Set in 1961, 15 years after the Supreme Court outlawed segregation, bus lines and cities throughout the South continued to enforce a rigid system separating black and white citizens. The freedom riders, both black and white Americans, decided to travel together on buses that crossed state lines, purposefully disregarding the hateful segregation practices that were commonplace. The unforgettable heroes and the facts behind the important events portrayed in “Freedom Riders” are essential to a full understanding of the civil rights era and American history.
Mad River Theater Works is an acclaimed touring ensemble that creates vibrant and evocative plays with music for families and young audiences, based on American history and folklore. Founded in 1978, Mad River presents original productions that explore traditional stories in a unique and innovative style.
Pro-Art’s mission is to promote the arts and expand accessibility to cultural experiences for residents and students in Wise, Lee and Dickenson counties, and the city of Norton. Pro-Art is supported in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the Slemp Foundation, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Mountain Empire Community College.
Individuals with mobility issues are encouraged to call or email the Pro-Art office to make arrangements for parking, which varies from venue to venue. For evolving conditions related to the global pandemic, inclement weather or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to visit proartva.org or call 276-376-4520 for the latest. Patrons can also email pro-art@uvawise.edu to learn more.
Season tickets can be purchased at proartva.org, in person at any show, or by calling 276-376-4520.