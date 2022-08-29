Swiss-based theater troupe MUMMENSCHANZ (above), known for visually stunning productions that transcend cultural barriers and spark imagination, will perform Nov. 3 as part of Pro-Art Association’s 46th season. Also on tap is an April 2023 appearance by Richmond Ballet (below).
Swiss-based theater troupe MUMMENSCHANZ (above), known for visually stunning productions that transcend cultural barriers and spark imagination, will perform Nov. 3 as part of Pro-Art Association’s 46th season. Also on tap is an April 2023 appearance by Richmond Ballet (below).
Contributed/Pro-Art Association
The Richmond Ballet will perform April 15, 2023, in the Union High School auditorium.
WISE — There’ll be “Art for Everyone” when the Pro-Art Association kicks off its 46th season this fall with a lineup replete with mystery, music and MUMMENSCHANZ.
Following a successful three-year Broadway run, and subsequent appearances on “Sesame Street,” the internationally acclaimed Swiss mask theater troupe, MUMMENSCHANZ, promises to be one of the highlights of a star-studded season.
The troupe combines timeless insight on the human condition and just plain old fun to create a visually stunning spectacle that transcends cultural barriers and sparks the imagination, bringing joy and laughter to audiences of all ages. The show is scheduled for Nov. 3.
Just in time for Halloween, Pro-Art will also welcome home “Old Gods of Appalachia” creators (and Wise natives) Steve Shell and Cam Collins for “Unknown Roads,” a live theatrical performance of the eldritch horror fiction podcast.
In the traditions of Edgar Allen Poe and Steven King, this frightful tale is set in an Alternate Appalachia, a world where these mountains were never meant to be inhabited. The world feels eerily similar to the hills and hollers that surround us, but historical events slide forward or backward in time. And, of course, there are the monsters.
The live show is a staged performance, reminiscent of an old-time radio play, featuring creators Shell and Collins, and acclaimed actors Yuri Lowenthal (“Spider Man,” “Naruto” and “Persona”) and Cecil Baldwin (“Welcome to Nightvale,” “Gravity Falls” and “Dreamboy”), with music from Atlanta’s Landon Blood and Keena Graham.
This highly anticipated Oct. 15 performance is expected to sell out, so Pro-Art encourages season ticket holders and students in Pro-Art’s service region (performances are free to students in Wise, Lee and Dickenson counties and the City of Norton) to make reservations as early as possible at proartva.org/old-gods-of-appalachia. It should be noted, however, that the show contains mature content and is not recommended for students younger than high school age. Patrons without access to the internet can call the Pro-Art office at 276-376-4520 to reserve tickets.
The season’s inaugural event features Joe Troop & Friends on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. at Mountain Empire Community College’s Goodloe Center. Other highlights of the season include two performances from National Players (“Fences” and “Much Ado About Nothing”), Barter Theatre’s “Frosty,” Robin and Linda Williams, VMFA On the Road, dance programs from Richmond Ballet and Footworks Percussive Dance Ensemble, world-folk fusion ensemble Project Locrea, and more.
View the full 2022-2023 Pro-Art schedule of events at proartva.org.
Individual shows over the course of the season range in price up to $15, while a season ticket to more than 20 shows can be purchased for $40. Season tickets are valid for all performances of the 2022-2023 season and can be purchased online, in person at any show, or by calling 276-376-4520.
Pro-Art continues to make accessibility to programming its primary mission with some of the lowest ticket prices in the country. Pro-Art is supported in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, and Mountain Empire Community College.