WISE — There’ll be “Art for Everyone” when the Pro-Art Association kicks off its 46th season this fall with a lineup replete with mystery, music and MUMMENSCHANZ.

Following a successful three-year Broadway run, and subsequent appearances on “Sesame Street,” the internationally acclaimed Swiss mask theater troupe, MUMMENSCHANZ, promises to be one of the highlights of a star-studded season.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video