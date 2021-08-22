Contributed
Most people agree today’s kids are growing up in a more dangerous world. So, where can parents go to learn how to keep their families safe?
Preaching Christ Church has partnered with local law enforcement and other key agencies to provide families important safety information and resources in one central location.
The Child Safety Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 28. The event is free and open to local families.
Pre-registration is not required.
The expo promises a fun and interactive day for the whole family. While parents will love learning how to talk to their children about safety, kids will enjoy visits with Sparky the Fire Dog and the K-9 police unit, face painting and much more.
Parents of young children will have the opportunity to have their children fingerprinted with local law enforcement. Parents of older children will learn cell phone safety for teens and tweens.
Adults will receive a free resource bag. Kids will receive a free activity bag. There will be giveaways throughout the day.
Partnering agencies include the Kingsport Police Department, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, Kingsport Fire Department, Children’s Advocacy Center, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The church is located at 707 E. Sullivan St. in downtown Kingsport. To learn more, call 423-398-6260 or email them at [email protected].