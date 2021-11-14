First in a series
By Debra McCown
When William B. Greene Jr. first began working for his banker father back in the 1960s, he says it wasn’t easy.
“My dad and I went behind the barn many times,” he says. “When you’re working with your father and he’s overseeing you, it’s extremely tough, but it was the best thing that ever happened to me. I got my Ph.D. in banking from working with my father.”
Greene credits his father’s conservative, old-school approach to banking for helping to keep him “between the tracks” — and giving him a mindset conducive to building a business that would stand for the long term.
More than half a century later, the bank the pair went on to found in 1974 — Bank of Tennessee — is the largest community bank in Northeast Tennessee and is well-respected throughout the state.
“I’ve loaned billions of dollars with a handshake in Northeast Tennessee over the last 65 years,” says Greene, who currently serves as chairman of the bank’s board of directors. “There’s no way a large regional bank or a national bank can do that, but a community bank generally grows up with the customers it deals with.”
A community bank is just that: a financial institution tied to the community where it operates, deriving funds from local deposits and reinvesting in that community by lending the money locally.
While larger banks, which often lend money from one state in another, tend toward impersonal loan qualification criteria, community banks are often willing to consider other factors like character and family history. Local decision-making often means they can see lending opportunities that are missed by out-of-town banks and be nimbler when it comes to offering business loans.
At the beginning, Bank of Tennessee drew initial strength and support from Carter County Bank, where Greene served as president at that time. In the years to come, it would grow massively larger than its sister bank, expanding into Johnson City, Bristol, Erwin, Jonesborough and beyond.
“We started Bank of Tennessee in a trailer on a side street next to where we are presently located in downtown Kingsport,” Greene says. “We began to grow mainly because our shareholders were local. The shareholders that owned the bank lived in Kingsport and the surrounding region.”
But what makes a community bank different is not only its size; it’s also in how it operates. Being part of the local community meant they knew the people — and provided loans that were used to start many local businesses, some of which are still operating today, decades later.
Greene says it’s enjoyable doing business with people you go to church with, have kids in school with, or otherwise know in the community.
“One of the most advantageous resources a local bank has is it knows the customs and people of the local community. Therefore, it generally makes decisions much quicker, obviously, because you have local friends making those decisions that know your family, your financial record, your paying record,” Greene says.
“Plus, community banks are locally owned and locally managed, and they’re not beholden to Wall Street or investment bankers or the whims generally of the banking industry nationally.”
That difference was important during the 2008 financial crisis, he says; community banks like Bank of Tennessee were largely unaffected by issues that impacted the banking industry more broadly.
Today, Bank of Tennessee holds more than $1.8 billion in assets, including Carter County Bank and Mountain Community Bank. And it’s continuing to expand toward new opportunities — but without losing its community focus.
Next week: Learn how Bank of Tennessee works to take care of the little guy from small businesses to individual customers.