ABINGDON — One of the largest one-day festivals in the Southeast is back after the COVID pandemic forced its cancellation two years in a row.
The 40th Abingdon Kiwanis Plumb Alley Day will be held Saturday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Over 6,000 people are expected to attend.
Located in the heart of Abingdon’s historic district, Plumb Alley is the shaded picturesque alley that runs between Main and Valley streets, right behind the Barter Theatre.
The “strolling festival” features more than 50 vendors selling art, clothing, jewelry, plants, antiques, books, crafts and one-of-a-kind gifts. It’s a treasure hunter’s paradise.
In addition to the wide variety of products available, there’s an entertainment stage and a children’s area — along with plenty of food and drinks.
“The purpose of Plumb Alley Day is to have a fun community festival that raises money for children’s organizations in our area,” said Kiwanis event chairman J.W. Hornsby. “Every nickel we raise is donated to kids’ programs in Abingdon and Washington County, so it’s all for a wonderful cause.”
Kids of all ages can enjoy free activities in the Fun Zone, which this year will be divided between Court Street (featuring a huge inflatable obstacle course with slide) and the Abingdon United Methodist Church parking lot between Pecan and Church streets. The Fun Zone is normally set up in the Washington County Courthouse parking lot, but it has been relocated due to construction.
The famous chalk drawing contest will feature cash prizes in three age groups. There’ll be a putting contest with prizes for a hole-in-one, corn hole and other games.
The Appalachian Highlanders Pipes and Drums band will march down the alley at 9:30 a.m. to kick off the Plumb Alley Day festivities. The band only performs once at Plumb Alley Day for about 45 minutes, so arrive early to avoid missing it.
The Abingdon United Methodist Church parking lot will also be home to the Entertainment Stage. It will feature the high-energy Simplicity Dancers, who will perform multiple shows throughout the day. Food City is the entertainment sponsor and will donate a number of Food City gift cards, which will be given away throughout the day.
Revolutionary War activities will be held at the Yeary Cabin, next to the courthouse parking lot. Members of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association will be dressed in period costumes to share the story of the Battle of Kings Mountain, which mustered in Abingdon. The re-enactors will also fire muskets into the air. Women in period costumes will demonstrate how they made clothing and household items back then, and games from the 1700s will also be available to play. Cabin owner Emmett Yeary will offer a blacksmith demonstration during the festival.
“In the last 18 months — between October 2020 and March 2022 — Kiwanis distributed nearly $28,000 to support Abingdon and Washington County youth programs,” Club President Lee Saunders said.
Organizations and programs supported by the Kiwanis Club of Abingdon are the Washington County Library summer reading program (full sponsor), Abingdon Little League, Abingdon High School athletic department and band, Wasps softball program, ACTS basketball program, Barter Theatre, Holston High School climbing wall and hot spot, the Justin Foundation, People, Inc., Southwest Virginia 4-H Center, the Technology Students Associations at E.B. Stanley Middle School and Abingdon High School, and William King Museum of Art.Kiwanis International is a global community of civic service clubs with 550,000 members in 80 countries that are dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time. The mission of Kiwanis is “serving the children of the world.” Kiwanis clubs worldwide perform nearly 150,000 service projects each year.
To learn more, contact the Kiwanis Club of Abingdon at PlumbAlleyDay@gmail.com.