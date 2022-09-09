ABINGDON — Plein Air Abingdon invites artists and friends of the arts to join in a festival celebrating the beauty of Abingdon’s historic architecture and natural landscape through fine art.

Registration is now open for Plein Air Abingdon, a three-day, open enrollment painting event now celebrating its sixth year. The community is invited to participate in the town-wide festival produced by the Virginia Highlands Festival, Oct. 6-8.

