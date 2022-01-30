Submitted by Liz Blakely
KINGSPORT — Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO) Chapter V Kingsport participated in the first Tennessee P.E.O. Day of Service on Jan. 21. The sisterhood supported two local projects with donations to Project Lavender and an in-person workday at Bellafina Chocolates.
Members donated approximately 400 hygiene items to Project Lavender. Grace Nelson, a 2022 STAR Scholarship candidate, created the school-based service at Dobyns-Bennett High School to lower barriers to school attendance by providing hygiene items free of cost to students in need.
In addition to the donations for Project Lavender, an in-person workday was held at Bellafina’s in Kingsport. Chapter V members assisted with filing, painting halls and retail space, and preparing packaging for Bellafina’s amazing chocolate truffles.
Bellafina Chocolates, a nonprofit corporation dedicated to helping threatened women and children, donates 100% of net profit to charities and church ministries helping children threatened by disease, poverty, abuse or neglect, as well as organizations working to combat generational poverty, illiteracy and underemployment that threaten both today’s and tomorrow’s children. They are staffed almost entirely by volunteers, plus paid positions created to help struggling single mothers and women in recovery from addiction, abuse or personal struggles.
The P.E.O. Sisterhood is a U.S.-based international organization of more than a half million women with chapters throughout the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women worldwide advance through education, while supporting and motivating them. True to the mission of promoting educational opportunities for women, education continues to be the primary philanthropy of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. In fact, the P.E.O. Sisterhood sponsors six international philanthropies, or projects, designed to assist women with their educational goals — making a difference in the lives of women all over the world. Founders’ Day celebrates the seven originals who established a friendship society at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, on Jan. 21, 1869.
Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 116,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $383 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans. The sisterhood also owns and supports Cottey College, a nationally ranked, fully accredited, independent college for women located in Nevada, Missouri.