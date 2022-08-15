KINGSPORT — For their Bronze Award project, three local Girl Scouts decided to “speak for those who can’t speak for themselves.”
Girl Scouts Bella Weatherly, Harper Curtis and Aleah Tyree tackled the task of educating residents of Kingsport and surrounding areas about full animal shelters and the role people can play in providing forever homes for some of the region’s furry friends.
The 10-year-olds, all juniors in Kingsport Girl Scout Troop 1083, dedicated their Bronze Award project to helping raise awareness about Petworks Animal Services and how to be a responsible pet owner. A brochure they created for the project stresses the importance of “Adopt ... Don’t Shop” and explains the “Rule of 3” and “Why Spay & Neuter.”
Collectively, Bella, Harper and Aleah volunteered dozens of hours at Petworks, cuddling the animals, washing the animals’ dishes and taking the shelter animals for walks.
“If you show a little bit of attention to the animal, just a little bit of love and attention, it will brighten their day. That’s why I love being a volunteer. It’s just amazing to help animals,” Bella said.
As part of the project, Bella learned to use a Cricut to make “adopt me” bandanas for the shelter.
“Adopting a pet is giving them a second chance at life,” said Harper, who used recycled materials to make cat scratch posts.
Aleah learned to braid using material scraps to make tug-o-war toys for the dogs.
“I absolutely love being a Girl Scout, because we don’t just sell cookies. We help the community learn about animals and how to take care of them. We also change the world and learn things ourselves, like about why to spay and neuter animals.”
The girls’ mission, they say in the informational brochure they designed, is to work with Petworks “to help rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals in our area that need their forever homes.” They explain the “Rule of 3” means adopted pets need three days “to decompress,” three weeks “to learn your routine” and three months “to start to feel at home.”
In the brochure, the trio also explains why it’s important to spay and neuter — and makes a pitch for adopting black cats, which they say stay in shelters 24% longer than other cats.
The Bronze Award is the highest award a junior can achieve in Girl Scouts.
Petworks, located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport, welcomes volunteers, donations and adoptive families.
Call 423-247-1671 to learn more.
