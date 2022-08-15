KINGSPORT — For their Bronze Award project, three local Girl Scouts decided to “speak for those who can’t speak for themselves.”

Girl Scouts Bella Weatherly, Harper Curtis and Aleah Tyree tackled the task of educating residents of Kingsport and surrounding areas about full animal shelters and the role people can play in providing forever homes for some of the region’s furry friends.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Sunday Stories Editor

Carmen serves as Sunday Stories editor at Six Rivers Media (Kingsport Times News and Johnson City Press) and coordinates the Sports Live tweet team program.

Recommended for you