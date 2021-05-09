Growing up on a small farm in Glade Spring, Virginia, Paul Montgomery, a candidate for the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen, learned the importance of planning, hard work, and using what you have to build character. “We had chickens, pigs, a cow, plenty of fruit trees and all the things that made life good back in those days,” Paul began with a smile. “I learned my work ethic from my Dad who lived to be 102. He had a main job, but he always worked at least two or three others to provide a good life for us.”
Paul saw firsthand how city leaders can impact dramatic changes in society and culture. As integration loomed at the beginning of his eighth-grade year, Paul watched as the city leaders of Glade Spring brought youth together in the summer so they could have fun and get to know each other. “They determined some things that they thought we would like to do and created summer programs that helped us to work together and create lasting friendships. When we began school that fall under integration, it was an exceptionally smooth transition. That was a visionary approach which I believe is important in city government. A leader needs to understand what the issues are and develop a plan that suits everyone.”
Coming from such humble beginnings, Paul worked diligently to achieve goals that helped him achieve success. He was the first member of his family to graduate from high school and college.
“My life experiences have helped me to understand both the downtrodden and those who are well-off,” Paul explained. “I know it’s important to set a goal, stick to it, and work hard to make your dreams come true.”
With an undergraduate degree in history that he finished in just 3 ½ years and an MBA later (both from King College), Paul entered the workforce determined to change the world around him. “My first year out of college I made $9,000 and I thought that was big money,” Paul said with a laugh. “I was making more than my Daddy so I thought I’d hit the big time.” After working seven years at Kingsport Press and 10 years at Texas Instruments, a friend recommended Paul apply for work at Eastman Chemical Company. He was hired as a production planner and then moved to community relations where he completed a 23-year career in 2014.
Paul’s community involvement includes president of the Kingsport Chamber in 2003, Kingsport BOE president in 1990-1991, and a member of the Tennessee Board of Regents for six years.
“Kingsport has been good to me,” Paul explained, “and I want to be part of the spirit of entrepreneurism that exists here. Most importantly, Kingsport needs to establish its own identity. We need to make Kingsport the best it can be using the resources we have here to cultivate, grow and nourish what we have and build on it.”
Former Kingsport Mayor Jeanette Blazier writes, “Paul brings a wealth of experience to the position he is seeking. He is a man of integrity and strong character. He embraces an inclusive style of decision making and has demonstrated his willingness to work with ALL people to bring about improvements and needed change.”
Because of his involvement in a host of major city projects, such as the development of Meadowview Conference Center and Golf Course, Indian Highland Park, and Kingsport’s Early Childhood Learning Center, Paul has a unique insight into what works and doesn’t work. His working with diverse groups throughout the city and his vision for success have helped him to understand what Kingsport has been and what it can be with the strong leadership skills he will bring to the table.
Pastor Gregory DePriest recently shared, “I believe he will represent the citizens fairly and with dignity. In Paul Montgomery, the citizens of Kingsport can elect someone who brings both vision and diversity. Paul Montgomery is a man of principle and I’m proud to call him my friend.”
With a spirit of willingness to be inclusive and a vision for a solid identity, combined with years of experience in leadership roles, Paul Montgomery wants to be part of making Kingsport the best it can be.
The Kingsport Municipal Election is Tuesday, May 18. Election day polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Early voting continues through May 13 at the Civic Auditorium in Kingsport and Sullivan County Election Office in Blountville. For poll hours or details, visit scelect.org. Registered voters may early vote at either early voting site. Election Day voters are required to vote at their designated polling location.Early voting continues through May 13.
Paid for by the Committee to Elect Paul Montgomery, Jeanette Blazier, Treasurer