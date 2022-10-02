Editor's Note: The decision to postpone the event came after the Oct. 2 edition of Sunday Stories was printed. The story has been updated here. We apologize for any confusion.
BRISTOL — The Monday, Oct. 3, appearance of authors Katherine Paterson, Stephanie Tolan, and Kimberly Brubaker Bradley has been postponed because of travel delays and weather related to the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
The event will be rescheduled for the near future, with updated information available here.
BRISTOL — A trio of award-winning children’s authors will gather in Bristol this week as King University’s Institute for Faith & Culture continues its “Hunger and Gladness” speaker series.
Katherine Paterson, Stephanie S. Tolan and Kimberly Brubaker Bradley will join forces to talk about the calling of writing for children. Between them, the trio has won numerous accolades, including National Book Award, Newbery honors, and New York Times Bestseller rankings.
“The amount of creative talent that will be gathered in one spot on Oct. 3 is staggering and delightful,” said Dr. Martin Dotterweich, director of the IFC. “As we explore what it means to write for children, producing works that comfort, engage and guide, we will gain insight into their individual callings and the impact that their gifts have made on generations around the world.”
Paterson will read from her memoir, “Stories of My Life,” on Monday, Oct. 3, at 9:15 a.m. in the Memorial Chapel on King’s main campus in Bristol, Tennessee.
Tolan and Brubaker Bradley will join Paterson at 7 p.m. the same day to present “A Calling to Write for Children” at First Baptist Church, 125 Sedgefield St., Bristol, Virginia.
Both presentations are free and open to the public.
Paterson, a King alumna, was named a Library of Congress Living Legend in 2000. During her career, she has penned more than 40 books, including 18 novels for children and young people. One of her most famous works, “Bridge to Terabithia,” was a Newbery Medal winner in 1978, along with “Jacob Have I Loved” in 1981.
She also won the National Book Award in 1977 for “The Master Puppeteer” and in 1979 for “The Great Gilly Hopkins.” For the body of her work, she received the Hans Christian Andersen Award in 1998 and the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award in 2006, among other awards.
Tolan is a playwright and Newbery Honor-winning author for her book, “Surviving the Applewhites.” She has written 27 books for children and young adults, co-authored “Guiding the Gifted Child,” and wrote “Is It a Cheetah?” an essay about the needs of gifted kids that has been translated into 40 languages. Tolan has written and spoken about the social, emotional and spiritual needs of very bright kids for 40 years — much of which is collected in “Out of Sync.”
Bradley is a two-time Newbery honoree and New York Times bestselling author. Her book, “The War That Saved My Life,” was nominated for 45 state book awards, winning more than a dozen. That work was also selected among the Wall Street Journal Best Books of the Year and as an E.B. White Read Aloud Honor Book, and received the Schneider Family Book Award, Odyssey Award, and the Josette Frank Award. In addition, Bradley’s “The War I Finally Won” was listed as one of the best books of the year by the Boston Globe, Kirkus, Barnes and Noble, The Washington Post, and Amazon. Her other works include “Fighting Words,” “Jefferson’s Sons” and “For Freedom.” Her latest book, “She Persisted: Rosalind Franklin,” will be released in December.