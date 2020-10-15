Thanks to generous donations from the United Breast Cancer Foundation (UBCF), the Health Wagon — the region’s only free clinic — has dispersed useful, high-quality household items to individuals who need them most during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most recently, thanks to these donations, the Health Wagon dispersed personal hygiene bags to individuals in need at a drive-through giveaway and assisted patients in the enrollment of Medicaid and as new patients in the clinic. Over 500 individuals were served. The United Breast Cancer Foundation ensured the delivery of over 70 pallets of daily household items.
“UBCF has worked with Teresa and The Health Wagon since 2012, supporting thousands of deserving and underserved women, men and families — and we’re just getting started!” said Beth Reichart, UBCF’s director of operations.
“When people are struggling so hard just to put food on the table, keep the car running or get their monthly prescriptions filled, the gift of a new mattress, some new clothes and beautiful skincare products can lighten the heavy load and bring a fresh perspective to life. One of United Breast Cancer Foundation’s goals is to bring joy to people — and thanks to our work with The Health Wagon, we’re making it happen.”
The Health Wagon is a nurse practitioner managed clinic that provides free medical, dental and vision healthcare services in Lee, Scott, Wise, Dickenson, Buchanan and Russell counties and in Norton. Call (276) 328-8850 or visit www.thehealthwagon.org.