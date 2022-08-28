DUFFIELD — Labor Day is just around the corner, and that can only mean one thing: It’s time for some live mountain music in Southwest Virginia.

The 19th Annual Papa Joe Smiddy Mountain Music Festival will be held in the amphitheater at Natural Tunnel State Park in Duffield, Virginia, on Sunday, Sept. 4, from 5 to 8 p.m.

