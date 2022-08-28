DUFFIELD — Labor Day is just around the corner, and that can only mean one thing: It’s time for some live mountain music in Southwest Virginia.
The 19th Annual Papa Joe Smiddy Mountain Music Festival will be held in the amphitheater at Natural Tunnel State Park in Duffield, Virginia, on Sunday, Sept. 4, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Performing this year will be Dr. Joe Smiddy & Reedy Creek, Town Branch Bluegrass Band, Chris Rose and the UVA Wise Bluegrass Band, and Eric McMurray and the Trinity Valley Travelers.
There’ll be no admission charge to attend this year’s festival. However, donations to the Cove Ridge Foundation will be accepted to support the scholarship fund. Food and craft vendors will be on site. All sales are cash only. Parking is $5 per vehicle.
The annual gathering, which honors the memory and legacy of Dr. Joseph “Papa Joe” Smiddy, is presented by the Cove Ridge Foundation. Each year, organizers of the Papa Joe Smiddy Mountain Music Festival seek to promote the musical heritage of the area’s Appalachian mountain culture and honor the tireless work of Papa Joe, who promoted the music of our region for many decades.
In addition to being an accomplished old-time banjo player, entertainer and educator, Papa Joe was Chancellor Emeritus at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. Papa Joe also started “Pickin’ in the Park,” Sunday summer afternoon get-togethers at Natural Tunnel designed to encourage children and families to play music.
Dr. Joe Smiddy and Reedy Creek, who headline the event, have played together for more than four decades. Reflecting the broad musical tastes of Papa Joe, the band plays a variety of old-time music and original songs.
Fixed seating is available under roof at Natural Tunnel’s amphitheater. However, additional seating is available (and usually used) on the grass behind the covered area, so festival-goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.
A shuttle will be available for anyone with mobility issues; it will drop off at the backstage level and bring passengers back to the parking lot when they are ready to go home.
The Papa Joe Smiddy Mountain Music Festival is an official event of Duffield Daze, and is an affiliated site on The Crooked Road.
Proceeds from the festival go into the Cove Ridge Foundation’s Papa Joe Smiddy Scholarship Fund.
To learn more, call the Cove Ridge Center at 276-940-2674, visit www.coveridge.com or find them on Facebook.