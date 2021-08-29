The 18th Annual Papa Joe Smiddy Mountain Music Festival returns to the amphitheater at Natural Tunnel State Park in Duffield, Virginia, on Sunday, Sept. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m.
This year’s performers include Tennessee Border, The Appalachian Trail Bluegrass Band, and Dr. Joe Smiddy & Reedy Creek. The gathering, which honors the memory and legacy of Dr. Joseph “Papa Joe” Smiddy, is presented by the Cove Ridge Center Foundation. Thanks to the generosity of sponsors, admission is free.
Attendees are invited to make a donation to the Cove Ridge Foundation to support its scholarship fund. Food and craft vendors will be on site. All sales are cash only.
Each year, organizers of the Papa Joe Smiddy Mountain Music Festival seek to promote the musical heritage of the area’s Appalachian mountain culture and honor the tireless work of Papa Joe, who promoted the music of our region for many decades.
In addition to being an accomplished old-time banjo player, entertainer and educator, Papa Joe was Chancellor Emeritus at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. Papa Joe also started “Pickin’ in the Park,” Sunday summer afternoon get-togethers at Natural Tunnel designed to encourage children and families to play music.
Tennessee Border was selected from this past summer’s “Pickin’ in the Park” performers to open this year’s music festival.
Appalachian Trail Bluegrass Band is a collection of singers, musicians and songwriters from Northeast Tennessee. The band has been invited to play at festivals across the United States and appears regularly at the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia, at corporate parties, and at riverboat weddings in Nashville. The band has played the “Song of the Mountains” public television series three times. The band is diverse, choosing innovative and original material to record. In 2018, Vickie Austin won first place in the bluegrass category in Merlefest’s Chris Austin Songwriting Contest.
Dr. Joe Smiddy and Reedy Creek have played together for more than four decades. Reflecting the broad musical tastes of Papa Joe, the band plays a variety of old-time music and original songs.
Fixed seating is available under roof at Natural Tunnel’s amphitheater. However, additional seating is available (and usually used) on the grass behind the covered area, so festival-goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.
A shuttle will be available for anyone with mobility issues; it will drop off at the backstage level and bring them back to the parking lot when they are ready to go home. Masking will be required for anyone who plans to use the shuttle.
The Papa Joe Smiddy Mountain Music Festival is an official event of Duffield Daze, and is an affiliated site on the Crooked Road. Proceeds from the festival go into the Cove Ridge Foundation’s Papa Joe Smiddy Scholarship Fund. To learn more, call the Cove Ridge Center at 276-940-2674, visit www.coveridge.com or find them on Facebook.