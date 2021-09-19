Taylor Sisk, a representative of “National Geographic,” joined hundreds of local music lovers for the 18th annual Papa Joe Smiddy Mountain Music Festival the Sunday of Labor Day weekend at Natural Tunnel State Park. Sisk is doing a story for “National Geographic” publication on physicians lifting people up with music.
A crowd of 250 to 300 people turned out to enjoy the wonderful music of Tennessee Border, Appalachian Trail Bluegrass and Dr. Joe Smiddy & Reedy Creek.
Seeing friends like John Johnson, Neva and Harry Ennis, photographer Earl Carter, music legend Eddie Skelton, fiddler Crystal Shipley, Old Virginia Log Homes owner Judy Williams, and Papa Joe’s daughter, Judge Elizabeth Wills, was an added treat. Many of these folks had not been seen at events for a long period of time due to COVID.
A special thanks is extended to the great staff of National Tunnel State Park, especially Gretchen Cope, Ishameal Richardson and Arthur Cope, who did a fine job handling sound management for the festival.
My words are inadequate to express the appreciation I have for Isaac Webb and his leadership for the Cove Ridge Foundation festival planning committee. A special thanks goes out to Jim Gates, member of the Cultural Arts Council, for serving as emcee.
Due to sponsorship from Appalachian Power, Eastman, Eastman Credit Union, Old Virginia Hand Hewn Log Homes, Powell Valley National Band, University of Virginia Wise, Virginia Electric Supply and possibly others, scholarship monies will be available to qualified students who attend the Mountain Empire Community College School of Mountain Music.
Thank you to all of our attendees, musicians, park staff, sponsors and vendors!