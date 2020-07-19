Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, will host the first program in its 2020 Artisan Series — a paint workshop — this week.
The July workshop, led by instructor Lisa Davis, will be held Tuesday, July 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the museum’s Victorian garden. Spaces are limited, so register ahead by calling (276) 523-1322.
Davis is an art and drama instructor at Union High School, and she has created art in a variety of mediums ranging from canvas painting to paper quilting to theatrical scenic painting. A native of Culpeper, Virginia, and a current resident of Big Stone Gap, Davis continues to explore new, innovative art ideas and loves to pass those new ideas on to others.
The fee for the paint workshop is $25 per person. All supplies and materials are included.
The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park’s Artisan Series will offer a craft project on the third Tuesday of every month from July through December, providing visitors with opportunities to create handmade crafts with regional artisans.
Participants are required to social distance between those not in the same household. Face coverings are required if you enter the museum for any reason during your visit.
To learn more or to see upcoming workshops, contact the park at (276) 523-1322. The Virginia State Parks system is managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.
To make reservations in one of the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate-controlled cabins, call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at (800) 933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.