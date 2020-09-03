Operation Christmas Child is trusting God, remaining hopeful and planning for a 2020 shoebox collection and processing season this fall, following national and local government guidelines of precaution.
Organizers are consistently monitoring the potential impact of COVID-19 on the collection efforts and are putting plans together to support groups who will be packing shoeboxes this year.
As part of this support, the Tri-Cities Area Team is planning a Kickoff & Project Leader Workshop from 9 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, at Grace Fellowship Church in Kingsport. “If Operation Christmas Child holds a special place in your heart, this event is for you,” the event flyer says.
The local team is encouraging people to register online for the in-person workshop, which will include breakout sessions on how to spend less and park more in every box, how to make quality homemade gifts and crafts, mobilizing the next generation and planning a better shoebox packing party.
There is also an option to register for a virtual workshop on the same day. The link to register online for either the in-person workshop or virtual workshop is: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/local-events-and-offices/#register.
Collection may be a little different, but the goal of reaching children for Christ has not changed and Samaritan’s Purse President Franklin Graham says it is even more important now to pack boxes for children. The international goal for 2020 is 11 million boxes.
Interested individuals or groups can call or text (864) 630-7932 or (870) 384-4021 to learn more.
As with everything in 2020, be sure to check for any changes to the workshop plans closer to the date. You can follow the local team on Facebook (Shoebox Tips & Tools East Tennessee) or check the Samaritan’s Purse website for local events and offices for Operation Christmas Child. National Collection Week is scheduled for Nov. 16-23.