ABINGDON — “The Open Road: The Art of the Motorcycle” is coming to William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia, and numerous activities are planned to go along with the exhibit featuring vintage bikes and motorcycle memorabilia.
The Open Road BikeFest, a celebration of the motorcycle, will kick things off June 22-25 at locations across Abingdon and Bristol, Virginia. The exhibition will remain on display at William King Museum of Art through Sept. 18.
The Open Road BikeFest will include bike nights at local restaurants, a cruise-in with live music by The Edge and food trucks on site, a block party featuring music by Florencia and the Feeling and Annabelle’s Curse, and a Saturday morning ride.
The Open Road BikeFest at Latture Field in Abingdon will cap things off on June 25. Gates for the main event open at 1 p.m. Live music by Ron Short and the Possum Playboys and Phantom begins at 2 p.m. In addition, there’ll be vendors, food trucks, a beer garden, contests and more. Tickets for the main event are $20 at the gates.
Additional rides can be mapped out using “Appalachian Backroads,” a guide to routes in Southwest Virginia, or “The Southern Dozen,” a guide to routes in Northeast Tennessee.
For more information about the Open Road BikeFest, visit the museum website at williamkingmuseum.org/events.