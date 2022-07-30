Ivy and Jeff Sebens at Barter

A performance of the one-woman show ‘Ivy Rowe,’ with musical accompaniment by Jeff Sebens, will close out this year’s Virginia Highlands Festival on Sunday, July 31.

 Contributed/Ben Jennings

ABINGDON — Lee Smith met Abingdon writer Lou Crabtree in the 1970s in a writing workshop at the Virginia Highlands Festival. Smith so bonded with Crabtree that she based Ivy Rowe, the main character in her masterwork “Fair and Tender Ladies” on her.

When a Florida actress named Barbara Bates Smith read “Fair and Tender Ladies,” she was so intensely moved by the book that she gained permission from Lee Smith to adapt the novel to a one-woman show, which she entitled “Ivy Rowe.”

