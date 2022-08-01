KINGSPORT — One lucky duck will walk away with the $2,500 grand prize in this year's 'Dancing, Dining & Ducks' fundraiser to benefit Mountain Region Speech & Hearing Center.

There’ll be no dancing or dining again this year, as the “Dancing, Dining & Ducks” fundraiser remains virtual. But there will be ducks — and you have less than two weeks to adopt yours for a chance to win.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Sunday Stories Editor

Carmen serves as Sunday Stories editor at Six Rivers Media (Kingsport Times News and Johnson City Press) and coordinates the Sports Live tweet team program.

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video