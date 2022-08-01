KINGSPORT — One lucky duck will walk away with the $2,500 grand prize in this year's 'Dancing, Dining & Ducks' fundraiser to benefit Mountain Region Speech & Hearing Center.
There’ll be no dancing or dining again this year, as the “Dancing, Dining & Ducks” fundraiser remains virtual. But there will be ducks — and you have less than two weeks to adopt yours for a chance to win.
The rubber duck fundraiser to benefit Mountain Region Speech & Hearing Center is bigger than ever with more than 25 prizes to be given away during the virtual event, which will be streamed live on the center’s Facebook page on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 4 p.m.
Duck entries are $5 each, but there are also package options available: a “Quack Pack” of 6 ducks is $25; a gaggle of 12 ducks is $50; and a flock of 25 ducks is $100. Ducks may be purchased to honor a friend or family member, but entrants must be 18 or older.
Purchased ducks are individually numbered and cast into a private pool with prize winners drawn randomly during the virtual event. So, the more ducks purchased, the better the chance a person has of winning one or more of the 25 prizes.
In addition to the $2,500 grand prize, prizes include: a two-night stay at Wilderness at the Smokies in Sevierville with tickets to nearby attractions; a $100 Food City gift card for gas or groceries; a free pair of shoes up to $100 from Rack Room Shoes; a pair of tickets to the Symphony of the Mountains 2022-2023 Opus concert series; two Sunday passes to the National Storytelling Festival; two gift certificates for dinner for six at East Coast Wings + Grill; a gift basket from Magnolia Soap & Bath Co; and a $50 gift certificate and gift basket to The Ridge Outdoor Resort in Pigeon Forge.
There’s also four movie tickets, plus a large popcorn combo to Marquee Cinemas Pinnacle 12; six $10 best guest certificates to O’Charley’s; a tea a week for a year from Pal’s Sudden Service; a $50 gift card to Target; four daily admission passes to the Kingsport Aquatic Center; two $25 gift cards to Phil’s Dream Pit; a $25 gift card to The Salt Oasis Kingsport; a $25 Food City gift card; a $25 Lowe’s gift card; and two family scavenger hunts, two date night scavenger hunts and one virtual or in-person teambuilding event for up to 10 people by Let’s Roam.
Ducks must be purchased by Aug. 11 at noon to be included in the drawing for prizes. Winners will be notified shortly after the drawing.
Proceeds from “Dancing, Dining & Ducks” support the important services provided by the staff of Mountain Region Speech & Hearing, a not-for-profit agency founded in 1974 by the Kingsport Junior League and Sertoma (Service to Mankind) Club of Kingsport.
MRSHC’s mission is to provide the highest quality speech, hearing and swallowing services to the Appalachian Region and to improve quality of life for all ages through effective evaluation, treatment and education regardless of ability to pay. Patients are primarily from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, but also come from as far away as Kentucky and North Carolina for services.
Those who sponsor ducks help provide the hope of hearing and speech to others in the community, Executive Director Karen Dale said.
There are several ways to get involved.
You can order ducks through PayPal online at KingsportDucks.org, or download the duck order form from the site and mail in a check with the form. You can also call 423-246-4600 to purchase ducks with a credit card by phone. Or visit the center to purchase ducks at the front desk.
Individuals and organizations may opt to make a tax-deductible donation to Mountain Region Speech & Hearing Center instead of entering the prize drawing.
Mountain Region Speech & Hearing Center is located at 301 Louis St., Suite 101, in Kingsport.
To learn more about the center’s services, call 423-246-4600 or visit www.mrshc.org. For more information about how to order ducks, or to review the rules and a complete list of prizes (and any exclusions or prohibitions on the purchase of ducks), visit KingsportDucks.org or contact Patti Garrett, director of development, at 423-246-4600.