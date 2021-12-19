Submitted by Ashley Cavender
The holidays are a time for love, fellowship and good food. One Acre Café, a local nonprofit restaurant, knows firsthand how much these things are needed in so many people’s lives.
That’s why the café opened in Johnson City in 2013.
“We want to make sure everyone has access to nourishment, whether that means good healthy food or a sense of belonging in our community,” says Michelle Watts, executive director. At One Acre Café, if you are able to donate, there are suggested amounts for your meal. If you aren’t able to make a donation of money, you can donate your time to help out in the café in exchange for your meal. When you volunteer, you are helping the community café continue providing nourishing meals to others in the community.
As a thank you to the community for its continued support, One Acre Café will be serving its Ninth Annual Christmas Community Meal on Dec. 23. The traditional holiday meal will be served in takeout fashion from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. There’ll be no inside dining. However, the meal is free to any community member who is present at the café to receive it.
The menu will consist of brown sugar mustard glazed spiral sliced ham, cheesy au gratin potatoes, honey cinnamon mashed sweet potatoes, green beans with mushrooms, local collard greens, dinner rolls made fresh by Feed His Flock, and an assortment of pies for dessert.
One Acre Café is located at 603 West Walnut St., in downtown Johnson City. The café was established to further address the escalating issues of hunger and food insecurity in the community. It utilizes the model provided by the One World Everybody Eats Foundation, joining the growing family of more than 50 other community cafés across the country.
For more details, you can visit the social media event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/329574688682968.