The First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman program is actively recruiting volunteers in its eight-county Northeast Tennessee service area.
The Long-Term Care Ombudsman program advocates for the rights of thousands of residents in more than 60 nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, and homes for the aged in Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties. The program is funded through the Older American’s Act. FTAAAD Ombudsman staff consists of one district ombudsman and trained volunteers.
Trained, certified ombudsman volunteers regularly visit long-term care facilities where they spend time with residents, monitor conditions, investigate complaints, and educate regarding abuse and neglect to protect residents’ rights. The program offers mediation, complaint resolution, and public education for both residents and their families.
Now that COVID restrictions are being lifted, the need for independent, objective observation and reporting is greater than ever.
Volunteer applicants must pass a background check and attend virtual training spread over a three-day period. Those interested in volunteering should email Debby Morrell at dmorrell@ftaaad.org or call her at (423) 979-2599.
The FTAAAD’s mission is to improve the quality of life for older adults and adults with disabilities who live in the eight counties of Northeast Tennessee by advocating, setting policy, identifying local needs, providing services, coordinating resources, and providing information to promote a continuum of care which supports independence, choice and empowerment for those it is committed to serve.
To learn more, call (423) 928-3258 or visit www.ftaaad.org.