Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will continues its 2020 Artisan Series of programs with a “Fall Flower Arrangement” workshop taught by Casey Wells. Casey is the owner/operator of Made by Hands Floral in Gate City, Virginia.
The workshop will be held Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the museum’s Victorian Parlor.
Participants who register for the workshop will join Casey for a two-hour class and learn basic flower arrangement techniques. Once the class is complete, participants will take their own unique, original flower arrangement home with them.
The fee for the “Fall Flower Arrangement” workshop is $35 per person. All supplies and materials are included. Spaces are limited; pre-registration is required. Participants are also required to wear face coverings and maintain social distance between those not in the same household.
The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park’s Artisan Series offers a craft project on the third Tuesday of every month from March through December, providing visitors with opportunities to create handmade crafts with regional artisans.
For more information about upcoming workshops or to register, call the park at (276) 523-1322.
The award-winning Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. For more information about Virginia State Parks’ activities and amenities or to make reservations in one of the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate-controlled cabins, call the reservation center at (800) 933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.