Contributed
The Norton Green Thumb Garden Club honored June Jones’ 50-year membership on Nov. 8 with the planting of a Cherokee Princess Dogwood tree at Norton Elementary and Middle School.
Jones, who retired from the Norton City School system, is an active member in her community.
Born with a green thumb she inherited from her parents, she grew up in McDowell County, West Virginia, where a large vegetable and flower garden were a constant. Over the years, her love of planting has been passed on to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Every Mother’s Day is recognized with the planting of the family flower garden. For years, June and her late husband, Vic Jones, led the planting. However, due to Vic’s passing and June aging, the torch has been handed off to her daughter, Sherri Milam, who weeds, waters and does whatever is necessary to keep both the garden and her mother happy.
Throughout June’s 50 years of service, she has represented both the Green Thumb Garden Club and the community well. In 1976, June was awarded a Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs Life Membership. She was president of the Green Thumb Garden Club from 1988 to 1990, Arbor Day chairman numerous times, registrar of VFGC for the Southwest District, and has headed up the flower exhibit at the Virginia-Kentucky District Fair since 1982.
Keeping her community beautiful has always been a passion. She has led by example by planting and weeding the community flower beds, planting dogwoods in Big Stone Gap after the tornado hit the museum, and being an active participant in the community litter pickup for the Keep America Beautiful campaign.
June acknowledged charter member Louise Witt as being one of the Green Thumb Garden Club organizers in January of 1950. Witt is 99 years old, resides in Kingsport with her daughter Laura, and is still interested in news of the garden club.
The Green Thumb Garden Club meets the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. for anyone who would like to attend. The current club president is Carol Moore. She is motivated and constantly enacting new projects for the community.