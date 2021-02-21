Vocalist Jonathan Blanchard will present a free Zoom concert highlighting “Music that Fueled the Civil Rights Movement” on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m., as part of Northeast State’s Black History Month program.
Blanchard’s concert will cover the iconic music that was an essential component of the movement, capturing the vitality and idealism necessary to fuel marches, sit-ins, picket lines and free rides. Some of his influences include Billie Holiday, Mahalia Jackson, Aretha Franklin, Curtis Mayfield, Sly Stone, Gill Scott-Heron and Marvin Gaye. Blanchard, who performed at Northeast State in 2019, will also hold a question- and-answer session.
Blanchard is a soul singer, songwriter, actor and performer rooted since childhood in the Memphis music scene. He is heavily influenced by artists who preceded him, such as Earth, Wind & Fire; The Bar-Kays, Isaac Hayes and W.C. Handy. Blanchard, in the tradition of great soul singers, creates music that allows his deep, soulfully rich voice to blend naturally with the times.
His stage credits include “Your Arms Are Too Short to Box with God,” “A Westside Story,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Scipio,” “Do Lord Remember Me,” and “The Wiz.” He’s also done voice-over work for local and national shows, appeared on Memphis’ “WREG—Live at 9” program and was the featured singing artist on the PBS film, “Underground Railroad–Quilt Code” for Georgia Public Broadcasting.
Visit jonathanblanchard.com/home/ to learn more about the artist. To view the concert, use Zoom meeting ID: 922 0299 7506.