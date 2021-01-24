Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, is taking nominations for its 56th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards.
Details and nomination materials can be found at tnwf.org/CAA. Nominations close March 5 at 6 p.m.
The federation is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2021, making its Conservation Achievement Awards the state’s longest-standing and inclusive conservation awards. Past award winners have included senators, international companies, conservation professionals, and lifelong volunteers.
“We’re honored to recognize and celebrate those who have achieved outstanding work for our wild places in 2020,” said Kendall McCarter, chief development officer for the federation.
Nominations are accepted in nearly 20 categories, including Conservationist of the Year and Youth Conservationist. Award winners will be announced virtually in May across the federation’s digital platforms.
To learn more about the Tennessee Wildlife Federation or the nomination process, visit the federation’s website at tnwf.org.