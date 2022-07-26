GREENEVILLE — The Niswonger Performing Arts Center will “Celebrate the Arts” during its 2022-2023 season with 30 performances featuring country, classic rock, comedy, family programming and more.
“Filled with a star-studded lineup of entertainment, our 2022-2023 season features something for everyone,” said Vicki Hudson, executive director of NPAC.
“We are grateful for the continuing support of our patrons and for the financial support from our individual and corporate partners and grantors who assist us in achieving our goal of providing exceptional programming and performing arts education within our region.
The season kicks off Aug. 21 with country favorite Neal McCoy and continues with performances from Air Supply (Aug. 28), Josh Turner (Oct. 15), Jefferson Starship (March 11, 2023), Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives (May 13, 2023), just to name a few. Get The Led Out, a high-energy Zeppelin concert, will wrap up the season on May 20, 2023.
In between, NPAC will host everything from rock sensation Kansas in October to classic country legends Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw for their Roots & Boots Acoustic Tour in February 2023.
Returning fan favorites include The Robert Cray Band (Sept. 18) and Tommy Emmanuel (Oct. 8). There’ll be a collaboration of Gaither Music Group acclaimed gospel artists Jimmy Fortune, Bradley Walker, Mike Rogers and Ben Isaacs (Nov. 15) singing songs from their Brotherly Love project. Isaacs will return in January with his multi-Grammy nominated family when The Isaacs bring southern gospel to the stage.
The holidays will bring plenty to celebrate as Larry, Steve and Rudy make a return for The Gatlin Brothers Country & Christmas (Dec. 2), featuring holiday favorites along with their country hits. A beloved TV classic will soar off the screen and onto the stage Dec. 6 when NPAC presents “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer — The Musical.” And, of course, there’s “The Nutcracker,” this one presented Dec. 17 by Chattanooga Ballet and dancers from the Greeneville region.
In January, The Doo Wop Project (Jan. 27, 2023) featuring stars from Broadway will take audiences on a journey with foundational tunes from some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history.
Tributes abound on the schedule with “Rumours of Fleetwood Mac” (Oct. 24), “I Am, He Said” celebrating the music of Neil Diamond (Feb. 11, 2023), “Resurrection — A Journey Tribute” (March 4, 2023) and “One Night of Queen” (April 4, 2023).
Families can experience theater in total darkness with returning favorite, Lightwire Theater and its new production of “The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare.” Audiences will be entranced as the classic fable is told through electroluminescent artistry. Comedy is also center stage this season, with comedians Heather Land (Feb. 3, 2023) and Mark Lowry (April 14, 2023).
Three performances will be offered as part of NPAC’s Free Community Concert Series. Tickets to The Atlanta Pops Holiday Radio Show Live; Gentri, the Gentleman’s Trio; and Wild World of Animals starring Grant Kemmerer and friends will be available two months prior to the performances.
NPAC offers a variety of ticketing options, including individual tickets, season ticket packages, a pick 5 or more bundle which includes a 10% discount, and a group discount for groups of 20 or more.
NPAC is an 1,150-seat regional performing arts center located in historic downtown Greeneville, adjacent to Greeneville High School. Tickets may be purchased online at NPACgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by calling 423-638-1679.
Box office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
