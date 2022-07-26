Neal McCoy

Niswonger Performing Arts Center kicks off its 2022-2023 season on Aug. 21 with country favorite Neal McCoy. Tickets for the entire season are on sale now.

 Contributed/NPAC

GREENEVILLE — The Niswonger Performing Arts Center will “Celebrate the Arts” during its 2022-2023 season with 30 performances featuring country, classic rock, comedy, family programming and more.

“Filled with a star-studded lineup of entertainment, our 2022-2023 season features something for everyone,” said Vicki Hudson, executive director of NPAC.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video