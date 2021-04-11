Local giving circle 100+ Tri-Cities Women Who Care selected A Step Ahead Tri-Cities as its quarterly funding recipient. In total, giving circle members and friends have donated $10,921 to the agency so far as part of the group’s ninth Big Give event.
A Step Ahead provides free birth control and transportation to anyone seeking a long-acting, reversible contraceptive in the eight counties of upper east Tennessee.
“We’ll use this funding to pay for clinic resources for the most effective forms of reversible pregnancy prevention that can sometimes be prohibitively expensive or difficult to get,” said Maggie Wood, executive director of A Step Ahead Tri-Cities. “This will help remove cost and education barriers and help women access these vital family planning resources.”
Giving circle member Ginger Carter voiced support for this quarter’s chosen charity.
“I love the fact that they make it easy for women in the community to receive the contraception they need and want,” Carter said. “I believe in all kinds of missions — both globally and locally — but I think it’s great to see an impact right here in our own backyard.”
Members have contributed $97,960 to local nonprofits since the group’s first Big Give in 2019. Previous recipients are Isaiah 117 House, Season of Hope, Levi’s Legacy, H.O.P.E., Cherished Mom, One Acre Cafe, The Shepherd’s Inn, and Branch House.
Thanks to a partnership with 98.5 WTFM, the ninth Big Give was conducted via the local television show, “A Closer Look.” The 10th Big Give event will take place in May 2021.
Area women are invited to join the giving circle. To donate, join or learn more, visit www.tricitieswomenwhocare.com.