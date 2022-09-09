JOHNSON CITY — The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will honor Nikki Niswonger at this fall’s Trefoil Society Luncheon in Johnson City.
The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 13, at 11:30 a.m. at the Johnson City Country Club, 1901 E. Unaka Ave. Tickets are $15 and available for purchase at supportgirlscouts.org. Table and ticket reservations are available via email at philanthropy@girlscoutcsa.org or by phone at 800-474-1912, ext. 2007.
The Trefoil Society Luncheon is named after the trefoil-shaped pin Girl Scouts receive, symbolizing acceptance of ethical leadership values. The Trefoil Society provides financial support to Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. Annual luncheons are held in each of the council’s three regions.
“Each year, we honor a woman in each region of our council who exemplifies the spirit of Girl Scouting,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. “Nikki Niswonger is an advocate for literacy and children’s education and has served the community in numerous roles. She is a splendid example for our Girl Scouts, and we are delighted for the opportunity to honor her at the Trefoil Society Luncheon.”
Niswonger’s understanding of the importance of building a strong community began in the small farm town of Van Wert, Ohio. Programs through YWCA, library and church offered new experiences to make her stretch and grow.
Girl Scout programs were not active in the county at that time, but a group of local women started a Camp Fire Girls group to support local girls’ development of leadership skills, work ethic, and a desire to help others. During her 10 years of participation, regular meetings would provide projects and activities that challenged everyone’s ability to problem-solve, work together and to produce a valued outcome for the community.
Later as a mother of three, Niswonger has used those skills to raise her children and support their schools with many volunteer hours.
“The skills I have learned through the Camp Fire Program have served me all my life. I am proud of the dynamic organization of Girl Scouts who are mentoring and training the young girls in our region to be impactful in their own lives and hometowns,” she said.
After receiving a bachelor’s degree from Wilmington College, Niswonger served as a financial counselor and office manager for a local savings and loan in Cincinnati. When she moved to Greeneville, she carried with her a love of community and belief that all children should have a quality education.
Among her first experiences in Greeneville was as a substitute teacher. She also served as an officer and volunteer for the school’s parent organization. Other educational efforts included the creation of the Birthday Book Club that provided new books for the school’s library. She volunteered as a mentor for at-risk students in grades K-3 to help improve basic reading and math skills. She served as a board member of the Community of Promise, chairperson for the Success by Six grant, and a founding member of the Greeneville City School Foundation.
In addition to her educational efforts, Niswonger served eight years on the United Way allocation committee, was an advisory board member for Arts United, and a membership drive committee member for Community Concerts. She participated as an organizer for the Parenting Fair for six years. She was a board member for Frontier Health and is a founding member of the East Tennessee Women’s Fund.
Her love of the community’s history is evident in her work as a board member for the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum and as president and board member of the Heritage Trust.
She has served as member of the board of directors of the Niswonger Foundation since its inception in 2001. She serves as member of the Scholar Selection Committee and as board secretary. She is a past member of the Niswonger Performing Center’s governing board.
In addition to their four children, Scott and Nikki Niswonger have eight grandchildren.
Trefoil Society Luncheon sponsors to date are Eastman Credit Union and The Trust Company of Tennessee. Those wishing to honor Nikki Niswonger with a sponsorship may contact philanthropy@girlscoutcsa.org. All donation checks should be sent to Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians, Attn: Philanthropy, 1567 Downtown West Blvd., Knoxville, TN 37919.