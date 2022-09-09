JOHNSON CITY — The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will honor Nikki Niswonger at this fall’s Trefoil Society Luncheon in Johnson City.

The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 13, at 11:30 a.m. at the Johnson City Country Club, 1901 E. Unaka Ave. Tickets are $15 and available for purchase at supportgirlscouts.org. Table and ticket reservations are available via email at philanthropy@girlscoutcsa.org or by phone at 800-474-1912, ext. 2007.

