ABINGDON, Va. — The Crooked Road will host its Next Generation Youth Music Festival & Competition on Saturday, May 14, at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace.
The event runs from noon until 7 p.m. There is no admission fee. However, donations will be accepted, and proceeds will be split between The Crooked Road’s education programming and Junior Appalachian Musicians.
The festival will feature a new youth music competition featuring over $1,200 in cash prizes for individual instruments and bands. Categories are fiddle, guitar, mandolin, clawhammer banjo, bluegrass banjo, other instruments and band.
Prizes for individual instruments are $75 for first, $50 for second and $25 for third. Band competition prizes are $125 for first, $100 for second and $85 for third. Music competition registration will begin at noon on May 14. The competition will begin promptly at 3 p.m.
There is no entry fee for contestants. Full details on the entry rules can be found at www.thecrookedroadva.com/education.
The day will close with a livestream fundraiser for The Crooked Road and Junior Appalachian Musicians featuring the New River JAM Band.The Next Generation Youth Music Festival is supported in part by the Wayne Henderson Festival, David and Judie Reemsnyder, the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Learn more about The Crooked Road at www.thecrookedroadva.com, by phone at 276-492-2400 ext. 2409 or by email at info@thecrookedroad.org.