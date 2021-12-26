Contributed
Midnight On Main, the town of Greeneville’s New Year’s Eve celebration, returns to ring in 2022 with fun for the whole family.
Following a year in which everything was canceled except for the virtual ball drop, the eighth annual celebration will feature the return of live entertainment, fireworks and other festivities for all ages on Dec. 31 beginning at 8 p.m.
“We’re so excited to be back in the heart of downtown,” said Amy Rose, the event organizer and public relations manager for the town of Greeneville. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone for a fun time as we say goodbye to 2021 and welcome a new year.”
Midnight On Main will be held along two blocks of Main Street, from Summer to Church streets with three primary venues: General Morgan Inn, Catalyst Coffee Company and Capitol Theatre.
The General Morgan Inn will offer specials for both fine dining and overnight accommodations, and Brumley’s Restaurant will begin serving at 5 p.m. Reservations are required. In addition, the hotel will host this year’s Kids Zone inside its Grand Ballroom. Admission to the Kids Zone is free, thanks to volunteers from First Christian Church. The hotel will not be hosting events in the lobby or on the terrace this year.
Adjacent to the hotel, Catalyst Coffee Company will offer “Karaoke at the Catalyst” at 8 p.m., followed by live acoustic music at 9:30 p.m.
The Capitol Theatre will feature live music at 8 p.m., followed by something new — a movie at 9:30 p.m. The 1989 romantic comedy “When Harry Met Sally” stars Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan in an on-again, off-again relationship with an emotional encounter at a New Year’s Eve party.
Also beginning at 8 p.m., a street dance with a DJ will be held near the intersection of Main and Depot streets. Free party favors, including hats and noise makers, will be available while supplies last.
To make a wish for 2022, visit the Resolution Station beginning at 8 p.m. near the intersection of Main and Depot. Wishes for 2022 also can be submitted online at www.greenevilletn.gov by clicking “New Year’s Resolutions.” Messages can include your name or be made anonymously.
At 11:30 p.m., Mayor W.T. Daniels will conduct a ceremony to place everyone’s New Year’s resolutions inside the ball drop to be lifted toward the sky. As the crowd counts down the final 10 seconds to midnight, the ball drop will be conducted by Greeneville Light & Power System.
After the lighted ball comes to rest on the street, a spectacular fireworks show will launch above the crowd to ring in the new year.
The public is reminded that alcoholic beverages are not allowed on the street during this event. To learn more, visit www.greenevilletn.gov or search for the Facebook event “Midnight On Main 2021-22.”
Tri-Cities New Year’s Eve Bash
The Kingsport Chamber has tickets available for the inaugural Tri-Cities New Year’s Eve Bash on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center. The event will be held in the convention center.
The event is hosted by title sponsor VIPSEEN Media and champagne sponsor Chantz Scott Kia. The price to attend is $75 per person. Each ticket includes entertainment, breakfast bar and a champagne toast.
Tickets can be purchased at the Kingsport Chamber (400 Clinchfield St. in downtown Kingsport) or by contacting Stephanie Hernandez, the chamber’s membership events director, via email at shernandez@kingsportchamber.org or by phone at 423-392-8805. Tickets can also be purchased online at KingsportChamber.org. Tables are also available to reserve.
“We have another fun and entertaining night planned with an impressive live band, breakfast bar and champagne toast,” Hernandez added. “We are most grateful to all of our sponsors and attendees for making this event possible.”
A Gatlinburg New Year’s Eve
Gatlinburg will ring in the new year under the cover of the iconic Gatlinburg Space Needle for its 33rd annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Fireworks Show on Dec. 31. Since 1987, this free, family-friendly celebration has been one of the largest organized New Year’s Eve events in the nation, and this year’s celebration is set to be a spectacular end to the year.
Partygoers will be entertained by Slippery When Wet, the Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute Band during this year’s event. Live music begins at 10 p.m. at the base of the Space Needle on Historic Nature Trail/Airport Road. The renowned tribute band will transport fans back to the ’80s, leading up to the midnight fireworks show and ball drop.
Call 800-588-1817 or visit www.gatlinburg.com/events for details including a schedule of events.