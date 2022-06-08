New Bebbie Hickman book now available

HILTONS — Betty Spears Hall, pen name Bebbie Hickman, of Hiltons, Virginia, has had two manuscripts accepted by Covenant Books in South Carolina.
The author of “From the Eyes of a Sister,” which became available in December 2021, Hickman is committed to keeping her books family-friendly.
Her second book, “The Hidden Land of Youngsters,” is a sci-fi adventure for 8- to 13-year-olds. It is available now through Amazon and Barnes & Noble, as well as Walmart, Books-A-Million and other brick-and-mortar stores.
Adventure, imagination, family ties and decision-making are at the center of “The Hidden Land of Youngsters,” a story the author calls a “God-inspired message for young people to think on and draw strength from.” Hickman wants parents to feel comfortable buying her books, so she vows they will never contain bad language. Contact her at bebbie@bvu.net.