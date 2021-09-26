Submitted by Jim Wozniak
Civic engagement is a major component of a Tusculum University education, and students, faculty and staff demonstrated its importance during the annual Nettie Fowler McCormick Service Day, on Sept. 17.
Tusculum family members use Nettie Day to complete a number of projects that benefit the university and the community as a whole.
AmeriCorps, a national organization, funded Nettie Day this year with a $58,247 grant, which helped provide equipment needed to finish the projects. This is a 9/11 Day of Service grant, and one requirement is that Tusculum complete some projects that support veterans.
Community organizations that benefited from the students’ work were Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Johnson City, Isaiah 117 House in Greene County, the Greene County Humane Society and Second Harvest Food Bank in Blountville. The Tusculum family made blankets (top left) for patients at the VA, jump ropes for Isaiah House (top right), dog toys and treats for the Humane Society and 2,500 food packages for Second Harvest. Students also made bags with encouraging messages to hold the blankets. Opportunity House and U-Turn for Christ thrift stores contributed to the event’s success by donating all of the T-shirts that were used to make the jump ropes.
Off campus, students, faculty and staff painted and cleaned (left) at Doak Elementary School and Tusculum City Park. Others installed a footbridge (top center) for a new walking trail at Doak House Museum. Students, faculty and staff planted several trees at the Doak House in honor of a tree that survived at Ground Zero in New York.“Nettie Day is the culmination of a lot of preparation by many students, faculty and staff,” said Amanda Delbridge, assistant director of Tusculum’s Center for Civic Advancement. “The benefit of Nettie Day is in the valuable lessons about service that it teaches our students and the enhancement to our region’s quality of life. We are proud to keep this longstanding tradition alive at Tusculum.”
Avonlea Knode, a graduate assistant for the CCA and coordinator of the Bonner Leader Program, a service organization on campus, helped plan the event and enjoyed the experience.
“I don’t think I beamed so much with joy or pride as I did watching this unfold,” said Knode, who is pursuing a Master of Business Administration from Tusculum. “None of this would have happened without the cooperation and consideration of others. For me, that is great because I love volunteering. I have been doing it since I was younger.”