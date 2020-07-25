Lots of things have changed this summer due to the rise of the COVID-19 virus. Unfortunately, one of those things is one of the premier parties of the summer.
In order to protect volunteers and guests and to remain in compliance with local and state health mandates, the 13th annual Netherland Inn Lo’ Country Boil — originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8 at the Kingsport Farmers Market — will not be held this year.
Netherland Inn volunteers will certainly miss the opportunity to host this evening of great food, music and fellowship, but look forward to returning to the event next year.
For 12 years, the Lo’ Country Boil has provided a major portion of the funding necessary to keep Netherland Inn functioning.
Due to the impact of the virus this year, Netherland Inn has not been able to open to visitors or host any of its usual smaller fundraising events, but bills for utilities, security and maintenance of buildings and grounds continue to mount. Friends of the inn are asking the community to consider a donation to help support the historic site. Your help will be deeply appreciated as volunteers continually strive to preserve Kingsport’s history for future generations.
If you have enjoyed the Lo’ Country Boil in the past and would like to continue to support Kingsport’s Netherland Inn and Boatyard Complex through a donation, checks may be made out to The Netherland Inn and mailed to: The Netherland Inn, 2144 Netherland Inn Road, Kingsport, TN, 37660.
The Netherland Inn and Boatyard is the birthplace of Kingsport and the only site on the National Register of Historic Places to have been both a boatyard and a stagecoach stop.