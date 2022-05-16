Submitted by P.E.O. Chapter V of Kingsport
KINGSPORT — Grace Nelson, a senior at Dobyns-Bennett High School, has been awarded the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship. Grace was nominated by P.E.O. Chapter V of Kingsport upon the recommendation of the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship Committee.
The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship is a highly competitive one-time $2,500 scholarship recognizing exceptional graduating high school women across the United States and Canada, who demonstrate outstanding leadership, academic achievement, extracurricular activities, community service, potential for future success and who plan to pursue post-secondary education in the United States or Canada in the next academic year.
Nelson has been accepted to the 2022-23 Leadership Program at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville with plans to major in global studies and minor in French and/or business administration. She will also play the mellophone for UTK’s “Pride of the Southland” Marching Band.
The sisters of Chapter V in Kingsport, as well as the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship Board of Trustees, commend Grace for her achievements and wish her every success.
Headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has been helping women reach for the stars for more than 150 years.
Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped women pursue educational goals by providing grants, scholarships, awards and loans. The Sisterhood also owns and supports Cottey College, an independent college for women in Nevada, Missouri.
Since 2009, the STAR Scholarship has provided 6,114 students an estimated $15,285,000 (as of April 2021) towards college expenses. Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than a half a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education, while supporting and motivating them. In addition to the educational philanthropies, the P.E.O. Sisterhood provides a framework of support and community for all members.