There are only a few weeks left to get out and enjoy the award-winning Summer in the Park program at Warriors’ Path State Park in Kingsport.
The first week of August will be the last week to participate in the family-friendly nature discovery experiences offered daily.
This week, visitors can hike and explore, track wildlife, practice nature photography, try old-timey crafts and games, and share traditional tales, along with a wide range of other activities. Here’s a glimpse of just a few of the events happening each day:
Tuesday, July 27
2 p.m. — Cool Down Lake Walk: Dabble your toes in the water and enjoy all the “cool” discoveries. Meet at the campfire circle, east end of the campground.
7 p.m. — Tracking: One of the park’s smallest “wildlife ambassadors” will help teach us how to be a wildlife detective! This small native animal will teach us how to read the tracks, dens and other signs of fellow creatures. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or the main bath house if it is raining.
9 p.m. — Nature Photography: Everyone loves taking pictures, and photos are a perfect way to preserve memories of beautiful outdoor places. Find out how to use even the simplest camera as a way to conserve natural memories. Meet at the Open Air Chapel for a slide-illustrated nature photography “lesson.” In case of rain, meet at the pool entrance.
Wednesday, July 28
9 a.m. — Nature Photography Walk: Come practice your camera skills, or just come to enjoy the natural beauty. Bring your camera if you have one. We might even have a few extra cameras, if you’d like to borrow one. Drive to the camp store to carpool to the start of the walk.
12:30 p.m. — Critter Race for Freedom: Bring your best creepy crawler to the main bath house. They’ll all win, because they’ll all get their freedom. No pets or flying creatures please.
8:30 p.m. — Furry Fliers: There’s no need to fear these furry little pilots. Get the facts about common East Tennessee bats. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or the pool entrance if it is raining.
Thursday, July 29
9:30 a.m. — Devil’s Backbone Hike: Come hike to the high places, and get some new views of the park land. Drive to the camp store to carpool to the start of an invigorating hike.
5 p.m. — Flyways & Byways: Meet at the Open Air Chapel to discover more about the creatures that WING their way through Warriors’ Path. In case of rain, meet at the main bath house.
9 p.m. — Night Sounds: Nature is full of sounds when the sun goes down. Some seem eerie, but there’s no need to be nervous. Come find out whose noise is whose. Meet at the Open Air Chapel for a short slide show of the creatures who “talk” in the night! If it rains, meet at the pool entrance. There’ll be a special night sounds contest for children after the show.
Friday, July 30
10 a.m. — Morning Bird Walk: Wake up and smell the worms. Come for a nice morning walk around the campground and greet the day with our feathered friends. Bring binoculars if you have them; we’ll have a few extras. Meet at the camp store.
12:30 p.m. — Edible Plants Ramble: Are they weeds or are they dinner? Learn to make a salad from lawn plants. Meet at the camp store and let’s walk on down.
7 p.m. — Old-Timey Games: Enjoy some good, old-fashioned fun with games from early settlement days of East Tennessee. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it’s raining.
Saturday, July 31
12 p.m. — Creek Walk: Put on your old clothes and tennis shoes. It’s time to explore the cool, clear creek waters. Discover a world of amazing life. Drive to the camp store to carpool. Be prepared to get wet.
7 p.m. — Ginseng: This native herb has a long history with generations of travelers along the Warriors’ Path. Come get a taste for some of ginseng’s fascinating history. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it’s raining.
8 p.m. — Bat and Moth: Use your ears and bug-hunting skills to see if you could survive a night out in the woods and fields if you were a flying bug. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at pool entrance if it is raining.
Sunday, Aug. 1
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning service at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.
To view the full schedule for each day, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/ warriors-path and click on “Upcoming Events.”