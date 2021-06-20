Natural Tunnel State Park has unveiled a new summer adventure for both the young and young at heart.
The park is offering a self-guided, activity- based program called the Natural Tunnel Naturalist. Part of its Junior Ranger program, the Natural Tunnel Naturalist booklet includes 21 activities covering math, science, writing, art, history and more. Activity themes vary from geology and caves to tree identification and birding.
The booklet is geared for, but not limited to, ages 3 to 12. In order to become a Natural Tunnel Naturalist, you must complete the assigned number of activities for your age and present your booklet to a park ranger. Upon completion, you will receive a certificate of achievement as well as your very own Natural Tunnel Naturalist pin.
“When designing this booklet, several activities were inspired by my very own memories as a child completing Junior Ranger programs,” said Rachel Blevins, chief ranger of visitor experience. “In fact, I received my very first Junior Ranger badge while visiting Glacier National Park — a trip that ultimately led me to wanting to work in a park one day. That very picture of myself with a park ranger in Glacier hangs in my office here at Natural Tunnel.”
Booklets can be picked up at the park office or the camp store. Each booklet is $4.
The Natural Tunnel Naturalist Program is sponsored by the Cove Ridge Foundation. All proceeds from the program go back to the Cove Ridge Foundation to help support the park’s educational programming.
The program has sparked community involvement as well; the booklets were printed by the graphic design students at the Scott County Career and Technical Center and the naturalist pins were designed by L.W. Bristol.
Anyone interested in the new adventure of becoming a certified Natural Tunnel Naturalist should stop by the park office or camp store.
Natural Tunnel State Park is located about 13 miles north of Gate City in Scott County, Virginia. It is open daily from 8 a.m. until dusk. The park office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The park offers a variety of other activities and events, including camping, hiking, a chairlift to the mouth of the tunnel, guided walks and hikes, tours of the Wilderness Road Blockhouse, tunnel talks, nature programs and more.
For a full list of prorgrams and events, visit the park’s website. To learn more about the naturalist program, call Blevins at (276) 940-1643 or email her at rachel.blevins@dcr.virginia.gov.
Virginia State Parks is managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. For more details, or to make reservations in one of the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate-controlled cabins, call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at (800) 933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.