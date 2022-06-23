Submitted by Rachel Blevins
DUFFIELD — Natural Tunnel State Park will welcome John Kilgore and friends as the featured entertainers for Lighting of the Tunnel on June 25 from 7-10 p.m.
In addition to live music, there’ll be lantern-lit rides down to the tunnel and Wilderness Trail stories by members of the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail Association at the Carter Cabin.
Chairlift tickets are $5 for round trip and $4 for one way.
In addition, Pickin’ in the Park returns to the Natural Tunnel State Park Amphitheater on June 26 from 2-4 p.m. with live music by Little Black Mountain Band. The emcee is Jim Gates.
Each Pickin’ in the Park performance begins with an open mic and jam session, so visitors are encouraged to bring their instruments to join in. Natural Tunnel State Park is an affiliated site along the The Crooked Road.
Admission is free. However, there is a $5 per car parking fee for each event.