Music on the Square, one of Jonesborough’s most popular events, is gearing up to gear down for the season — but not before its season-ending fundraiser.
Music on the Square wraps up Friday, Sept. 24, from 5 to 10 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough. The event is free and open to the public.
The final event in the free live music series held every Friday from May through September is a fundraiser and includes a silent auction, live auction, live music and food.
Attendees are invited to come early to bid on silent auction items from 5 to 7 p.m. at the International Storytelling Center.
A performance by Polyphony Marimba begins at 7 p.m. Dinner will be available from Rockin’ Rivet food truck from 6 to 9 p.m. or can be purchased at one of Jonesborough’s local restaurants.
The live auction will take place during intermission at 8 p.m. in front of the Washington County Courthouse.
Items to bid on will include a vintage camper stay, a rafting and caving trip with USA Raft, local artwork and a stay at the Historic Eureka Inn.
To learn more or to donate, visit Jonesborough.com/MusicOnTheSquare or call 423-753-1010.