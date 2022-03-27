Music on the square

A fundraiser is scheduled to support the free live music series, Music on the Square, which is held every Friday night from May through September in downtown Jonesborough.

 MOUNTAIN PHOTOGRAPHICS, INC.

JONESBOROUGH — Music on the Square is getting a jump on the season with a fundraising event on Friday, April 1, from 6-10 p.m.

The event will feature live music from the Johnson City Jazz Collective. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be provided by Main Street Café & Catering and Depot Street Brewing.

There’ll be silent and live auctions. Items for the silent auction will receive bids until 9 p.m. for items including gift baskets, gift certificates, photography sessions, a gym membership and artwork. The live auction will start at 8 p.m.

Tickets to the event are $50 for general admission and $280 for a table of six. Tickets can be purchased online at jonesborough.com/tickets or by contacting the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.

The Music on the Square series is a free event open to the public every Friday evening from May through September in the Courthouse Square in historic Jonesborough. This season, Music on the Square will feature a diverse range of music from bluegrass and jazz to Americano and blues.

Learn more about Music on the Square online at Jonesborough.com/mots.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video