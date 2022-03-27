JONESBOROUGH — Music on the Square is getting a jump on the season with a fundraising event on Friday, April 1, from 6-10 p.m.
The event will feature live music from the Johnson City Jazz Collective. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be provided by Main Street Café & Catering and Depot Street Brewing.
There’ll be silent and live auctions. Items for the silent auction will receive bids until 9 p.m. for items including gift baskets, gift certificates, photography sessions, a gym membership and artwork. The live auction will start at 8 p.m.
Tickets to the event are $50 for general admission and $280 for a table of six. Tickets can be purchased online at jonesborough.com/tickets or by contacting the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.
The Music on the Square series is a free event open to the public every Friday evening from May through September in the Courthouse Square in historic Jonesborough. This season, Music on the Square will feature a diverse range of music from bluegrass and jazz to Americano and blues.
Learn more about Music on the Square online at Jonesborough.com/mots.