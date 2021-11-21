A Limestone, Tennessee, college campus dating back to 1780 is continuing its tradition of providing new learning opportunities to the public and preserving some of the classics along the way.
Washington College Academy offers a unique and historic backdrop to explore traditional and non- traditional arts in basketry, blacksmithing, clay, cosplay costuming, drawing, metals, painting, mixed media, textiles, wood, art exploration and special topics. The classes are taught by experienced local artisans.
Course offerings and activities on the campus include a diverse lineup of opportunities. Music classes in guitar, fiddle, piano, song writing and dulcimer are now being offered.
Here’s brief look at the lineup:
Nov. 15-Dec. 17
Guitar Lessons, one day a week
Songwriting 101, one day a week
Piano & Musicianship, one day a week
Fiddle Instruction, one day a week
November
19: Youth Class: Colored Pencils-Still Life, 5-8 p.m.
20: Fall Flower Arranging, 9 a.m.-noon
26-27: Forged Neck Knives, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
December
2: Christmas Adult Craft Party, 5-8 p.m.
4-5: Forged Neck Knives, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
7, 14: Christmas Crafts Grades K- 2, 10-11:30 a.m.
7: Christmas Craft Party Youth, 1-4 p.m.
9: Christmas Craft Party Adult, 5-8 p.m.
18: Viking Brooches, 9 a.m.-noon
Check out the WCA website at www.wca1780.org to find out more about each class and to register. New classes are added weekly. Anyone interested in WCA is encouraged to connect with them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Or call 423-257-5151.