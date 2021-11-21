WCA course offerings

Blacksmithing and a variety of other arts programs are now offered at Washington College Academy.

 CONTRIBUTED

A Limestone, Tennessee, college campus dating back to 1780 is continuing its tradition of providing new learning opportunities to the public and preserving some of the classics along the way.

Washington College Academy offers a unique and historic backdrop to explore traditional and non- traditional arts in basketry, blacksmithing, clay, cosplay costuming, drawing, metals, painting, mixed media, textiles, wood, art exploration and special topics. The classes are taught by experienced local artisans.

Course offerings and activities on the campus include a diverse lineup of opportunities. Music classes in guitar, fiddle, piano, song writing and dulcimer are now being offered.

Here’s brief look at the lineup:

Nov. 15-Dec. 17

Guitar Lessons, one day a week

Songwriting 101, one day a week

Piano & Musicianship, one day a week

Fiddle Instruction, one day a week

November

19: Youth Class: Colored Pencils-Still Life, 5-8 p.m.

20: Fall Flower Arranging, 9 a.m.-noon

26-27: Forged Neck Knives, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

December

2: Christmas Adult Craft Party, 5-8 p.m.

4-5: Forged Neck Knives, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

7, 14: Christmas Crafts Grades K- 2, 10-11:30 a.m.

7: Christmas Craft Party Youth, 1-4 p.m.

9: Christmas Craft Party Adult, 5-8 p.m.

18: Viking Brooches, 9 a.m.-noon

Check out the WCA website at www.wca1780.org to find out more about each class and to register. New classes are added weekly. Anyone interested in WCA is encouraged to connect with them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Or call 423-257-5151.

