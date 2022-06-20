BRISTOL — Whether you call it firewater or mountain dew, moonshine flows clear through Southern Appalachian culture and is a topic worth exploring.
Dr. Daniel Pierce literally wrote the book on the subject, and he’s sharing his knowledge of the history of hooch at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in historic downtown Bristol on June 21 at 7 p.m. as part of the museum’s monthly speaker series.
Pierce will present “That’s Why All the Folks on Rocky Top Get Their Corn from a Jar: Myth, Reality, and Moonshine in the Southern Mountains” as supplementary programming to the museum’s current special exhibit, “It’ll Tickle Yore Innards! A (Hillbilly) History of Mountain Dew.”
“We’re looking forward to hosting Dr. Pierce at the museum for this fun and informative talk,” said Birthplace of Country Music Museum Head Curator Dr. Rene Rodgers. “We are also offering speaker series visitors a free tour of the special exhibit prior to the program for a fully immersive experience.”
In-person attendees can visit the exhibit tour between 6-6:45 p.m. before the talk, which will be held in the museum’s Performance Theater. The speaker series and tour is free and open to the public, but guests are asked to preregister through the events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org prior to arrival. The exhibition will remain on display in the special exhibits gallery through Aug. 7.
Pierce, a professor of history and distinguished interdisciplinary professor of the Mountain South at the University of North Carolina Asheville, is the author of “Tarheel Lightnin’: How Secret Stills and Fast Cars Made North Carolina the Mooshine Capital of the World,” “Corn From a Jar: Moonshining in the Great Smoky Mountains,” and “Real NASCAR: White Lightning, Red Clay, and Big Bill France.”
Pierce recently collaborated with renowned Nashville poster artist Joel Anderson to produce the “Illustrated Guide to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park” and the “Illustrated Guide to Exploring the Grand Circle: Utah and Arizona.”
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum, an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, explores the history of the 1927 Bristol Sessions and their lasting impact on our music heritage. The museum is located at 101 Country Music Way (corner of Moore & Cumberland streets) in Bristol, Virginia. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. The museum is closed on Mondays and most major holidays; call ahead for clarification at 423-573-1927.
To learn more, visit BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.