BIG STONE GAP, Va. —Mountain Empire Community College is seeking applications for the 17th annual Mountain Music School to be held July 25-29 at MECC’s Center for Workforce and Innovation of Appalachia.
MECC’s Mountain Music School is a week-long event dedicated to the preservation and continuation of Appalachian music and culture. Students from ages 10 and up learn to play an instrument of their choice, including beginning and advanced options in “old-time” fiddle, claw-hammer banjo, autoharp, guitar, mandolin, dulcimer and doghouse bass.
In addition, a string-band class for intermediate and advanced musicians is offered for students who want to expand their skills in a group setting. Instruments are available to loan during the week.
The cost to attend is $150 for ages 18 and up and $25 for students under 18. The cost includes instruction and meals each day. To register or for more details, visit www.mountainmusicschool.org. Or you can call 276-523-7479 to learn more.