Young singers from across the region are invited to audition for the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy as it celebrates its 35th anniversary season.

Auditions for membership in the East Tennessee Children’s Choir will be held Monday, Aug. 22 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City.

