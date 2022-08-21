Young singers from across the region are invited to audition for the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy as it celebrates its 35th anniversary season.
Auditions for membership in the East Tennessee Children’s Choir will be held Monday, Aug. 22 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City.
Emory Virginia Children’s Choir auditions will be held Thursday, Aug. 25 from 4-5:30 p.m. in the Emory & Henry College Chapel.
Children in grades 4 and up may audition for either choir. Singers are auditioned in small groups; no preparation is necessary. Auditions take about 25 minutes and are conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.
In addition to children’s choir auditions, children in grades 1-3 may register for the new MECCA Explorers program during the same hours in both locations. No audition is necessary for this group, which will meet for one hour each week to develop music literacy and listening skills, and to learn music fundamentals through singing, movement, games, improvisation, instruments and other activities.
In addition to seasonal concerts, the MECCA choirs will perform with the Symphony of the Mountains, at the Paramount Center for the Arts, and at the Biltmore Estate this year. In the past, MECCA choirs have performed at Carnegie Hall and in Greece, Ireland and Hungary. They have collaborated with Barter Theatre and many area performing arts organizations. MECCA singers are regularly selected to participate in national, regional, state and district honor choirs, as well as Governor’s Schools for both Tennessee and Virginia. Many have been selected as national soloists.