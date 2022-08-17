Flute

In addition to the piccolo and familiar C flute, members of Morningstar Flute Ensemble may perform on the alto flute, bass flute, or the 6-foot-tall contrabass flute.

 Contributed

KINGSPORT — Morningstar Flute Ensemble will present a 3 p.m. concert on Sunday, Aug. 21, as part of the ongoing arts series at First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, in Kingsport.

Admission is $15 for adults, with students admitted free. Tickets will be available at the door or in advance from First Presbyterian Church at 423-245-0104.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video