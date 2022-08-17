KINGSPORT — Morningstar Flute Ensemble will present a 3 p.m. concert on Sunday, Aug. 21, as part of the ongoing arts series at First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, in Kingsport.
Admission is $15 for adults, with students admitted free. Tickets will be available at the door or in advance from First Presbyterian Church at 423-245-0104.
The catalyst for the formation of Morningstar Flute Ensemble was the opportunity for a concert tour of Hungary in 2006. Since then, the ensemble has performed in several states and recorded a CD, “Tranquility,” featuring some of the world’s most beautiful and soothing music.
In addition to the piccolo and familiar C flute, Morningstar may perform on instruments unfamiliar to the average listener: alto flute, bass flute, and the 6-foot-tall contrabass flute.
No matter the style or genre — be it classical, Celtic, Christmas or contemporary —audiences are entertained and delighted by Morningstar’s music, performed for this concert by flutists Hayley Goad, Erik Peterson, Schery Collins, Janet Reinholz and Charlotte Ellis, soprano Sara Hrivnak, and percussionist Scott Eddlemon.
Continuing its eclectic tradition, Morningstar has prepared a concert program that should satisfy any musical taste. There’ll be a Chaconne by Henry Purcell, the beautiful “Lift Thine Eyes” from Mendelssohn’s Elijah, and the well-known spiritual “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot.”
There’ll even be humor, with “The Bird Song” featuring soprano Sara Hrivnak, and “Paul Bunyan and His Blue Ox, Babe” by Catherine McMichael, a composer esteemed by flutists.
A nod to Americana continues with another movement from McMichael’s “Legends from the Greenwood,” the flowing and lovely “Evangeline and Gabriel.”
And who doesn’t like a bit of ragtime to spice things up? This time, it will be provided by Adaline Shepard’s “Pickles and Peppers.”
The ensemble will also premiere several original compositions by founder Charlotte Ellis, honoring friends and important people in her life. Audiences will also be treated to two of her arrangements of Celtic music, the hauntingly beautiful “I Wish My Love Was a Red, Red Rose” and a lively medley with Eddlemon providing the unique sound of the “bodhran,” the Celtic drum.
