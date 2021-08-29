Editor’s note: Congratulations to our second monthly winner, Chelsea Sary. As the August winner, Chelsea will receive a private zip line experience for up to 15 people.
By Chelsea Sary
I started visiting Bays Mountain when I was in high school. It was at that time I became aware of my tendency to run to nature to find peace, and the park has been an outlet for anxiety and emotional turmoil ever since.
Countless visits have transformed negative moods to positive through the journey of a simple hike. For me, Bays personifies Henry David Thoreau’s words, “I took a walk in the woods and came out taller than the trees.”
I feel a deep emotional connection to Bays Mountain from the hours spent on the trails sorting through the now-seemingly-insignificant troubles of adolescence. It felt only natural to select the park as the location for my engagement photos years later.
It embodies my past, my present and my future self, and holds many memories experienced with the man who is now my husband.
Our home is within 15 minutes of escape to the park, and we visit as often as we are able. The connection I have with Bays Mountain continues to exist as an integral part of my life, and I’m grateful for the solace it provides.